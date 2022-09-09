Prayagraj, Sep 9 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India K N Singh, who passed away following a prolonged illness, was on Friday cremated at Shankar Ghat in the Teliarganj here.

His son ex-Justice DP Singh performed the last rites. K N Singh was 95. He was the 22nd Chief Justice of India.

Also Read | Gurgram Bar Cancels Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra Shows After VHP, Bajrang Dal Threaten Protest.

Born on December 13, 1926, K N Singh studied from Ewing Christian College and Allahabad University here. He was enrolled as an advocate on September 4, 1957 in the Allahabad High Court.

Also Read | Income Tax Raids Was Undertaken Without Giving Reason, Says Oxfam India.

Singh was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court for a period of two years from August 25, 1970. He was then appointed permanent judge on August 25, 1972.

Subsequently, he was appointed a judge in the Supreme Court on March 10, 1986.

On November 25, 1991, he was appointed the Chief Justice of India and retired on December 12, 1991.

Justice Singh passed away on Thursday at his Minto Road residence here.

A number of judges paid floral tributes to him.

K N Singh is survived by a son and three daughters, his younger brother A P Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)