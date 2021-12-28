New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party, kickstart his political innings.

Mongia, 44, took the primary membership of the ruling party at the Centre at a function here in the national capital.

Also Read | Kerala: Police Arrest Six in Palakkad District For Conducting Illegal Bullock Cart Race After Complaint From PETA.

The former left-hand batsman who played limited over internationals for India hails from Punjab, where Assembly polls are set to be held early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Also Read | India Reports 6,358 New COVID-19 Cases, 293 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Omicron Tally Rises to 653.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117 member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)