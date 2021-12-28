New Delhi, December 28: India registered 6,358 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Tuesday. As many as 293 deaths were also recorded pushing the death toll to 4,80,290.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has risen to 653 across the nation. However, of the total cases, 186 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, 21 states have reported Omicron infections, as per the ministry.

The recovery of 6,450 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,43,945. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Corbevax, Covovax, Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir Approved by Drug Regulator CDSCO In Fight Against COVID-19.

India's active caseload is presently at 75,456. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 10,35,495 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests to over 67.41 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.64 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 44 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.61 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 85 days and less than 3 per cent for 120 consecutive days now. US CDC Shortens COVID-19 Isolation, Quarantine Time from 10 to 5 Days for Americans.

With the administration of 72,87,547 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 142.47 crore as of Tuesday morning. More than 16.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

