Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal.

Singh also reached the sanctum sanctorum gate of the temple, prayed to Lord Shiva and then performed the worship rituals at the Nandi hall of the temple.

The former cricketer further expressed his pleasure after offering prayers here and said that it was his good fortune to have been able to visit the temple.

"I am very happy that I got an opportunity to come here to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple. I consider myself fortunate that I reached here and worshipped the Lord Mahakal," former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said.

Meanwhile, Singh also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that it was a regrettable incident, and every Indian should be united to take strict action against terrorists.

"The incident occured in Pahalgam, is very unfortunate and we all Indians should be united and should take strict action against terrorists. It will not be tolerated at all that someone enters our country, kills our people and we remain silent," he added.

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at the popular Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured.

Acting on the attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack. (ANI)

