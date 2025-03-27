New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Former CRPF director general (DG) Vikram Srivastava died here on Thursday following a brief illness, officials said. He was 73.

Srivastava, a 1973-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired in 2012.

"He was a wonderful human being. People who worked with him tell me that they are proud of him. I feel very fortunate to have spent my life with him," his wife Soni said.

Apart from his cadre state, Srivastava served as the head of three central police organisations -- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), which was his last posting before superannuation.

He also served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Centre.

Srivastava headed the CRPF when it faced its most severe setback in the form of killing of 75 of its personnel in a deadly Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on April 6, 2010. A state police official had also died.

The Union home ministry subsequently transferred him to the BPRD.

Speaking to PTI, officials remembered him as a "visionary" officer and credited him with strengthening all the forces which he led or served in.

They said that for personnel deployed in difficult areas, he took special efforts to procure items of basic requirements such as special winter clothing, superior boots, food van to serve hot meals, equipment and gadgets.

The CRPF posted a message on its X handle paying a tribute to him.

"With profound sadness, we bid farewell to Shri Vikram Srivastava, former DG #CRPF, a leader whose foresight, dedication, and unshakable commitment left an indelible mark on the force. Admired by all officers and men of #CRPF, his leadership inspired generations," it said.

The force will hold a condolence meeting at its group centre in Gandhinagar on Friday which will be attended by incumbent DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

The last rights will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Friday at 1130 am, an official said.

