Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 16 (ANI): Anjali Rupani, wife of former Gujarat Chief Minister late Vijay Rupani, along with her son Rushabh Rupani, reached the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Monday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also arrived at the hospital. The mortal remains of the former Chief Minister will be handed over to the family by the hospital authorities shortly.

Also Read | Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa After 45 Years of Government Service, Says Will Support Startups, Free Enterprise and Think Tanks of India.

" This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families," said Rushabh Rupani.

Rushabh also highlighted the widespread impact of Vijay Rupani's political career spanning over five decades

Also Read | Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta's Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan’s Role Expansion.

He added, "My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences..."

Meanwhile, the 'agni sanskar' of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will take place this evening at the Ramnathpara crematorium in Rajkot, with the funeral procession set to start from his residence at 5 pm. Rupani's mortal remains are being transported from Ahmedabad to Rajkot by air.

The Tricolour is being brought to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad to be draped over his mortal remains. Around 2,000 kilograms of flowers will be used to decorate the hearse van that will carry the body of the former Chief Minister.

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)