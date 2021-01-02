New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)