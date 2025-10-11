Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): With the Bihar Election dates coming closer, former Jahanabad MP Arun Kumar rejoined the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on October 11 after a period of being a vocal critic of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was re-inducted into the party in the presence of JDU working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and State unit chief Umesh Kushwaha.

Former MLA Arun Kumar announced his joining and said, "I am happy to announce that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar ji, I have received the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar again. The state of Bihar is on the path of development, and I assure you all that we will form our government in Bihar again."

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Writes to Late IPS Officer's Wife Amneet P Kumar, Says 'Crores of Indians Stand With You'.

Along with Arun Kumar, several of his supporters also joined the JDU on Saturday.

Welcoming Arun Kumar, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said, "Arun ji, we have been with you from the very beginning. You got separated somewhere along the way, but you have come back together, and we welcome you wholeheartedly. This is your old home. You can live comfortably in this house, and we will take care of providing whatever belongings you need. We welcome everyone to this JDU."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Over 6 Lakh Migratory Birds Flock to Valley As First Snowfall Hits Mountains (Watch Video).

He further stated that Arun Kumar and Chandeshwar Chandravanshi, the former MP from Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency, will bring a storm to the land of Magadh. "We just saw Arun Kumar and Chandeshwar Chandravanshi share a warm hug. They will bring a storm in the Magadh region."

Earlier, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Wednesday said the NDA is poised to return to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Ranjan said, "It is very good that the election dates have been announced. We were waiting for this. On 14 November, the NDA government will be formed again in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Singh likened his repeated claims of becoming Chief Minister to Mungrilal ke sapne (Mungrilal's dreams)."Everyone has the right to dream, but the people of Bihar have already seen the rule of his parents and the 15 years that followed. They will not be misled again," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)