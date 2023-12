Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): After the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Shivsena UBT Chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray congratulated the BJP leaders.

Addressing his party workers at an award event on Sunday, Thackeray said, "We saw the results of four states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telengana). They (BJP) won and we congratulate them for their victory. This is called democracy, and we must appreciate other's wins. I also believe such elections should continue even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to save our democracy, let the people decide who will be the king of this kingdom."

"Now today there is a trend that those who we give something they left us, so it's also dangerous to give something to someone (Eknath Shinde). These traitors joined them and they are in power today but we will fight against them and win the upcoming elections, whether it's Loksabha or Vidhansabha 2024," Thackeray added.

The former CM also boosted the morale of his party workers and said, "We will fight and save the country. In past elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP, the Congress had won, but in Parliament, the Congress lost the elections. It is a good sign for us for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024."

"In 1999, we won the parliament elections but lost the Maharashtra assembly at that time, so this election is hope for us," he added.

"You all made me Chief of ShivSena UBT but I want to tell you that you are the main gem and gold of our party, without you, we can't win the upcoming elections in Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. With its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress saw consolation and emerged victorious dethroning BRS's decade-old rule. (ANI)

