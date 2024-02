Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Four former mayors of Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation and one former president of Nanded Zilla Parishad joined the BJP on Monday, former chief minister Ashok Chavan said in a tweet.

Chavan had joined the BJP from the Congress recently.

He said Mangala Nimkar, Shailaja Swami, Mohini Yavankar and Jayashree Pawde as well as Sangita Patil Dak and Anuja Tehra also joined the BJP.

Former Zilla Parishad President Mangarani Ambulgekar also joined the BJP, Chavan said.

