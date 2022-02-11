Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Former senior provincial vice-president of the National Conference Anil Dhar and six panchayat members were among 13 leaders to join the BJP here on Friday.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said it was the party's good governance and its "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" policy that was attracting people in large numbers.

Dhar and the other leaders, along with dozens of their supporters, joined the saffron camp in the presence of Raina, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, vice-president Surjit Singh Slathia and former MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said he believed that the new entrants would further strengthen the party.

Koul said while other parties serve single families, BJP workers serve the nation and the society.

"The BJP gives equal opportunities to every ground-level worker to rise to the top-most position in the party with dedication and devotion," he said.

Rana said the Narendra Modi government was taking every decision for the growth and welfare of the nation.

The new entrants praised Prime Minister Modi and said the BJP is a truly secular party that takes care of the aspirations of every community without indulging in appeasement politics.

They expressed their gratitude to the BJP leadership.

