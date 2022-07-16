New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Former Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will meet BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) chairman is on a visit to India on Nadda's invitation, the BJP said on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale will also be present at the meeting, it said.

During the meeting, various ways to enhance party-to-party interaction will be discussed, the BJP said.

The ruling party has launched the "Know BJP" initiative as part of its overseas outreach. Under this initiative, the party presents information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities.

