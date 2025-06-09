Bengaluru, June 9 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday lauded 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and said, its vision for India's future remains "fearless, bold and constructive".

Gowda's party JD(S) is part of the NDA, and his son H D Kumaraswamy is a Minister in the Modi's cabinet.

"Today marks 11 years of Shri Narendra Modi led NDA govt. A lot has been achieved till now, & its vision into India's future remains fearless, bold and constructive," Gowda posted on 'X'.

He said, "My best wishes to this govt to do more good, make more history and work for the larger common good always."

Prime Minister Modi took oath for a third term on June 9, 2024. The Modi government completes its first year in office in its third term on Monday.

