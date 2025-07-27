New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday, her office said.

Sharing a picture of the meeting in an X post, it wrote, "Former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Kovind also headed a high-level committee on simultaneous elections.

