Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) The Vigilance Bureau in Punjab on Monday arrested Congress leader and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a disproportionate assets case.

Dharamsot was held for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a bureau spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station.

"During the check period from 01-03-2016 (March 1, 2016) to 31-03-2022 (March 31, 2022), the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2,37,12,596.48 (Rs 2.37 crore) while the expenditure was Rs 8,76,30,888.87 (Rs 8.76 crore), which was Rs 6,39,18,292.39 (Rs 6.39 crore) ie 269 per cent more than his known sources of income," said the spokesperson.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the former minister's other assets, said the bureau.

Dharamsot will be produced before a court in Mohali on Tuesday.

He was also arrested in a corruption case last year.

Dharamsot, who held the Forest department portfolio in the then Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet, was arrested last June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits to cut trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates.

He was later granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High court.

