Jaisalmer, Mar 8 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, celebrated her birthday on Saturday with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at the Indo-Pak border.

She offered prayers at the Tanot Rai Mata temple and had a "Shatru Vinashak" Yagna performed for the protection of the soldiers and the security of the country. Raje also wished for the prosperity of the state.

Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati and Pokaran MLA Pratap Puri Maharaj were also present with her.

"May the lotus keep blooming with the blessings of Maa Tanot Rai, BJP's support base keep growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the flame of the ideology that my mother, Rajmata, lit, keep increasing rapidly," she said.

Raje reached Tanot without prior notice, but when BJP workers learned of her visit, they gathered in large numbers to congratulate her.

While expressing her gratitude to the workers, the former CM mentioned that during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, the Pakistani army made unsuccessful attempts to attack the Tanot Mata temple.

"Both times, Pakistan was defeated," she said.

Meanwhile, her birthday was celebrated by party workers across the state. In all the districts, party workers fed fodder to cows, distributed fruits to patients, recited Sunderkand and honored women.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also extended birthday wishes to Raje.

