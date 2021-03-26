Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice Surinder Singh Nijjar passed away at the age of 71 here on Friday, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoling his demise, an official statement said.

According to a Punjab government statement, Justice Nijjar breathed his last here at PGIMER following a cardiac arrest.

Notably, Justice Nijjar was a former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court besides Acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, CM Singh said Justice Nijjar was an eminent legal luminary, an able administrator, a distinguished jurist and above all a fine human being with the qualities of head and heart.

The Chief Minister further said that with the death of Justice Nijjar, a void has been created in the legal fraternity, which is difficult to be filled in near future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)