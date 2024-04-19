Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 19 (PTI) Former Kottayam District Chairman of the UDF Saji Manjakadambil on Friday formed a new political party and announced an alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Manjakadambil, the former chairman of Congress-led United Democratic Front, said the new party will be known as Kerala Congress-Democratic.

He is the chairman of the new party.

Manjakadambil was the district secretary of Kerala Congress (J), an ally of the Congress, and had earlier this month resigned, alleging mistreatment by a prominent MLA.

NDA's Kottayam Lok Sabha candidate and BDJS leader, Thushar Vellappally welcomed Manjakadambil to the Front.

Manjakadambil told the media that the bad treatment of Mons Joseph, MLA, forced him to leave the KC(J) and UDF.

The turmoil in UDF came out in open when Manjakadambil, at a press meet on April 6, announced his resignation from the post of UDF District Chairman and his party, alleging mistreatment by the party MLA.

A day later, the UDF had appointed KC(J) leader, E J Augusthy as the new District Chairman.

The UDF has fielded Francis George as its candidate for the Kottayam seat, while the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has given the ticket to sitting MP Thomas Chazhikadan.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26, and the results will be out on June 4.

