Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday launched the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine, aimed at integrating genomic science into patient care across medical specialities.

Backed by Fortis' advanced clinical ecosystem and Agilus Diagnostics' extensive national footprint, the institute will bring together a multidisciplinary team of medical experts, including Molecular Haematology, Oncology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Pathology, Genomic scientists along with bioinformaticians and AI (artificial intelligence) engineers.

Fortis stated that the application of genomic science will aid in early diagnosis and personalised treatment across fields such as oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In oncology, genomic testing is expected to assist in identifying cancer-linked genetic mutations, allowing clinicians to select targeted therapies. In cardiology, it will support early identification of inherited cardiac conditions, and in neurology, it will assist in diagnosing complex neurological disorders.

The company shared examples of past applications where genomic analysis changed clinical approaches. These included treatment redirection for a leukaemia patient, early intervention for individuals at risk of hereditary cancer, and a shift to targeted therapy in a lung cancer case identified through next-generation sequencing.

Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer of Fortis Healthcare, said the initiative will help deliver data-based healthcare by incorporating genomic testing into the care pathway.

"The launch of the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine is a strategic step forward in our vision to be at the forefront of transformative healthcare. By integrating genomics into our core offerings, we are enhancing our ability to deliver personalised, data-driven care while strengthening our clinical leadership in clinical innovation. This initiative reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in future-ready technologies that improve patient outcomes, support clinical excellence, and redefine the standards of care across the healthcare ecosystem. This is more than just diagnostics; it's a proactive, empowering step towards a healthier future, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi states, Better Health today is Better Future tomorrow," Vinayak stated.

Dr. Ritu Garg, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer, said the institute aligns with Fortis' objective to combine clinical services with advanced science to improve treatment outcomes.

"The launch of the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine is a strategic leap in our pursuit of future-ready healthcare. At Fortis, we recognise that the future of medicine lies in precision and personalisation. This institute reflects our vision to integrate cutting-edge science with clinical excellence, enabling us to drive better patient outcomes and redefine standards of care," she said.

Yash Rawat, Facility Director of Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, said genomic insights can support early detection and personalised care in chronic and non-communicable diseases.

Fortis also plans to introduce a genomics-informed health registry and an AI-powered genomic reporting platform tailored for Indian clinicians. The platform will follow standards set by international organisations such as the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Medical professionals participating in the launch included Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Dr. Vinayak Agarwal, Dr. Praveen Gupta, Dr. Nitesh Rohatgi, Dr. Ankur Bahl, Dr. Shrinidhi Nathany, Dr. Ritu Garg, and Mr. Yash Rawat. (ANI)

