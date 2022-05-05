Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) Fortum Charge & Drive India on Thursday said it has commissioned a public electric vehicle (EV)-charging hub here with 50 charging points.

The hub, which allows 50 vehicles to be charged simultaneously, will cater to electric cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers, the company said in a release.

Fortum Charge & Drive India mobile app, on Android and iOS platforms, enables EV users to locate EC-charging installations and pay digitally.

“Bengaluru has always been one of our key focus cities. We plan to instal more than 200 charging points in the city by the end of 2022,” said Fortum Charge & Drive Executive Director Awadhesh Jha.

Fortum has installed 188 public charging points across eight States and 13 cities so far and they are accessible to any EV user, the release added.

Mahadevapura constituency MLA Arvind Limbavali, inaugurating the hub, said, “The city of Bengaluru has over 45,000 electric vehicle-users, indicating that the demand for EVs is increasing.”

