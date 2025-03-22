Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) The foundation day celebrations of Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were held at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Governor Haribhau Bagade interacted with the local people residing in these states and wished them.

He said that India is a nation with a unique culture of unity in diversity. "Various states of the country and their culture have a vision to enrich life," he said.

He said the purpose of celebrating the foundation day of these states at the Raj Bhavan is to give a concrete form to our concept of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", a release said.

