Latur, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a piped gas project in Latur and said the move will provide environment friendly fuel to households as well as industries.

The work is being done by a private firm in partnership with the Latur Municipal Corporation.

Latur is the first city in Marathwada where a piped cooking gas scheme has been launched, Deshmukh, also local MLA, said, adding that a mother station will be set up in Ashiv in Ausa.

