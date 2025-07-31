Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Advocates Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Gadi Praveen Kumar were sworn in as Additional Judges of Telangana High Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to the four newly-appointed Additional Judges at a ceremony in the High Court.

Also Read | Will AI Take Away Your Job? Microsoft Study Identifies 40 Jobs AI Will Replace and 40 That Remain Safe, Full List Here.

The appointment of the four additional judges was made by the President on July 28.

Additional Judges are appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or as they are popularly called 'permanent judges'.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariff Impact on Stock Market Today: Textile, IT, Auto, Pharma Stocks Trade Lower as US Announces 25% Tariff Plus Penalty on India.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)