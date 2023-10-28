Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday said that four operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), whose arrests were announced on Saturday by the police, were assigned for targeted killings in a big city in the state by their handlers.

"They were assigned for targeted killings in a big city in Punjab. They stayed there and were waiting for directions from their handlers. The handlers are in different countries. This is a great success. I would congratulate the team," Punjab police IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told ANI.

Punjab police on Saturday said that 4 operatives of outfit Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested, busting a terrorist module.

The police also said that they got information about some other persons who are part of this module and they will be arrested soon.

"In our investigation till now, we have arrested four people. In this, some more names are coming up that were involved in this module. They will also be arrested soon. A big incident that was about to happen has been averted... People who are all arrested have criminal backgrounds," Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, Punjab police DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings. Drones were used to smuggle weapons from #Pakistan. Six pistols and 275 live cartridges were recovered from them. The BKI module was tasked with targeted killings. Drones were used to smuggle weapons from #Pakistan."

"@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state as per the vision of CM@BhagwantManm," the DGP added.

Earlier, the state police apprehended three members of a terror module backed by BKI, according to a press release.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, identified the apprehended as Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Gurpartap Singh who are all residents of village Ramdas in Amritsar, said the official statement.

Two 32-bore pistols along with three magazines and 11 live cartridges, one car and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession by the police, added the official statement.

As per the press release, DGP Yadav said that on the basis of reliable inputs, Police teams from Amritsar Rural, Commissionerate Amritsar and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar laid a special checkpoint in the area of Ajnala and arrested the accused trio.

SSP Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh, said that initial investigations suggested that Harpreet Happy was involved in radicalizing and motivating youth towards anti-national activities in the state.

The police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and further investigations are underway, according to the official release.

According to NIA, the BKI has a presence outside of India in Pakistan, North America, Europe and Scandinavia. Wadhwa Singh Babbar, who is currently hiding in Pakistan, is the organization's leader, according to the agency. Mehal Singh serves as the BKI's deputy chief. According to the NIA, Mehal Singh and Wadhwa Singh are two of the 20 terrorists that India is requesting extradition for. (ANI)

