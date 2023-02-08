New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested four youths for allegedly bludgeoning to death a 23-year-old man who was in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused -- Himanshu Dagar (20), Dheeraj Toor (21), Anshul Antil (20) and Sahil (21) -- were nabbed from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh | A Bus Conductor Identified as Mukesh Yadav Arrested for Sexually Assaulting … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

The murder occurred in Dwarka's Mitrau village on February 4.

The victim, identified as Najafgarh resident Bunty, was found lying unconscious with multiple injuries on his head and his face smashed in. He was admitted in Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Detains PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti During Protest Over Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

His face was disfigured in such a manner that he was finally identified with the help of a tattoo on his forearm.

CCTV footage of the surrounding area showed the victim with four people on the day of incident. He was also seen at the liquor shop near Dhansa stand. Investigations revealed that the victim drank alcohol with the accused, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The accused's identities were established through technical enquiry and a trap laid in Haridwar. However, they were not found there. Finally, they were nabbed from Hapur, he said.

Revealing the motive behind the crime, the officer said the victim was friends with Dagar and was in relationship with his sister. However, Dagar was not in favour of the relationship.

Planning to eliminate Bunty, Dagar sold his mobile phone for Rs 7,000 and destroyed his SIM card. On February 3, the four accused left for Najafgarh on Sahil's motorcycle. However, Bunty did not receive their calls that night.

The accused then spent the night at the house of their friend Gaurav, the officer said.

On the day of incident, the accused took Gaurav's two-wheeler to Najafgarh. Toor and Sahil also sold their mobile phones for Rs 12,000 and destroyed their SIM cards top avoid being traced, Yadav said.

Around 7.30 pm, they called Bunty from the mobile phone of a tea seller. They bought liquor from Dhansa border and went to the fields in Mitrau and started drinking. After some time, according to their plan, they started an argument with Bunty and bludgeoned him to death with stones.

"They stabbed him with a broken liquor bottle and disfigured his face so that he could not be identified. After killing him, they checked his mobile phone and read his messages to confirm (their suspicions) regarding his girlfriend. They left the spot and threw the victim's mobile phone at Surhera Mor and reached Panipat (Haryana)," the senior officer said.

They parked their vehicle at Gulshan Dhaba and took a bus to Haridwar, Yadav said.

"After taking a bath in Haridwar, they returned to Dipalpur in Sonipat on February 5 and had dinner at Gulshan Dhaba before leaving for Hapur," he added.

The accused were previously found involved in theft cases, Yadav said.

Empty liquor bottles, glasses, stones with iron rods, medicines were also found at the scene of crime, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)