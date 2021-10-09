Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Nagpur police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the city.

As per the police, three suspects in the case are absconding.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

