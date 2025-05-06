Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police have arrested four people for allegedly stealing diamonds worth Rs 20 crore after assaulting a merchant inside a hotel in Chennai.

The accused were arrested near the Thoothukudi toll plaza on Monday night during a vehicle search, said the police.

The arrested have been identified as John Lawer, Vijay, Ratheesh and Arun Pandiarajan. The police said that the robbery took place at a hotel in Chennai. The accused tied up the victim in his hotel room as they robbed the diamonds and fled.

The merchant screamed for help and was saved by the hotel staff. Then he filed a complaint at the Vadapalani police station, which registered a case and began the investigation, according to the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

Following this, orders were issued to the police across Tamil Nadu to conduct intensive searches and arrest the gang that had fled.

After receiving the information that the robbers were heading to Thoothukudi, the Chennai police informed their counterparts there. The police stopped the vehicle of the accused near the Puthur Pandiyapuram toll plaza in Thoothukudi and made the arrests. They will be handed over to the Chennai Police for further investigation, said the police. (ANI)

