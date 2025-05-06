Jaipur, May 5: The police in Jaisalmer have registered a case under the IT Act after a female tourist allegedly shot an "obscene" video with a 70-year-old man, which was later uploaded on social media. Warning people not to share the video on social media, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said that action will be taken against anyone found violating the order. Punjab Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend, Dies by Suicide in Bathinda.

The video purportedly shows the woman and her companion stopping their car at a deserted place and calling the elderly man who was grazing cattle nearby. It also shows the woman indulging in "obscene" acts with the man. Tanot police station in-charge Omkaran Charan said a probe has been launched after the registration of a case based on the video.

