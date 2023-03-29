Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 29 (PTI) The four-day long Second G20 Sherpas' meeting scheduled for March 30 to April 2 will host 120 delegates from member nations, invitee countries and various international and regional organisations here to hold multilateral discussions on economic and developmental priorities.

The discussions would also address contemporary global challenges and will focus both on policy approaches and concrete implementation, a government release said.

The Second G20 Sherpas meeting under India's G20 presidency, chaired by India's G20 Sherpa (emissary) Amitabh Kant, is set to take place in the picturesque village of Kumarakom, Kerala, it said.

Kant will lead discussions with the G20 Troika comprising India, Indonesia and Brazil.

He will meet with G20 Sherpas and Heads of Delegations of G20 members, invitees and international organisations including from the Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) to deliberate on issues pertinent to the Global South as well as from the Advanced Economies (AEs) on shared priorities and mutually beneficial ways forward, it said.

"The 2nd Sherpas Meeting will work on a range of cross-cutting issues of global concern, and will encompass the work being done under the 13 Working Groups within the Sherpa track.

"The deliberations of the Sherpa meetings will take forward the outcomes of various Sherpa Track and Finance Track Meetings, and will form the basis of the Leaders' Declaration, slated to be adopted at the New Delhi Summit in September 2023," the release said.

Ongoing deliberations on topics during India's G20 presidency include Green Development, Climate Finance and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth, Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure, Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century and Women-led development, it said.

"The delegates will also be hosted for ‘Charchayum Aaharavum' (Conversations over Dinner) and cultural programmes, a mini Thrissur Pooram experience, a traditional Onam Sadhya lunch, and Chaya Vallom (Tea on a Boat) among other experiences, giving them the unique opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisine of Kerala, curated in close cooperation with the State Government," the release said.

