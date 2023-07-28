Gopeshwar, Jul 28 (PTI) The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, which was blocked since Monday due to a massive landslide in Chamoli district, was opened on Friday for small vehicles after clearing debris from the site, police said.

The highway was hit by a landslide at Kameda near Gauchar on Monday following heavy rains, causing rocks and boulders to fall from a hill which washed away a 100-metre stretch of the road.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Gangrape: Minor Girl, Missing Overnight, Brutally Gangraped by Two Men on Temple Premises in Satna.

Traffic was restored on the highway after about 100 hours of strenuous effort.

Due to the closure of the route, passengers going to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Chamoli and Kumaon were being sent through alternate motorable routes which was taking them longer to reach their destination.

Also Read | Rain Forecast by IMD: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for East and Central India Including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Isolated Downpours in Next Five Days in Northeast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)