Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Four people died in an accident between a jeep and a motorcycle on Saturday in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said.

The accident occurred near Jirota village along the Jaipur-Agra national highway, they said.

The jeep lost control, hit the two-wheeler and crashed into a tree, the police said.

The driver of the jeep and three people riding the motorcycle were killed, they said.

The deceased were identified as Pappu Meena (50), Kavita (28) and Kali Devi (35), DSP Deepak Sharma said, adding that the jeep driver is yet to be identified.

