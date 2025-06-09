Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Of the 13 people who were injured after they fell from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, four have died, a Railways official said on Monday.

CPRO, Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, said four others are under medical treatment.

"Out of the 13 people who were injured in the incident, four people have lost their lives, and four others are under medical treatment. The Railway Board has decided to retrofit all existing rakes, which will result in reducing the possibility of these occurrences. All the new rakes will be AC rakes with automatic door closure systems. We have requested all passengers to avoid travelling on the footboard," he said.

The accident, which occurred on the down/fast Line, disrupted local train services.

"Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot," Central Railways had said in a statement earlier.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and met the people injured in the accident.

"It is very unfortunate that some citizens died after falling from a local train between Diva-Mumbra railway station this morning. Heartfelt condolences to the citizens who died in this accident. We share the grief of their families. We have informed about the injured citizens and are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Thane, and we pray for their speedy recovery. The administration is providing them with all possible cooperation," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

