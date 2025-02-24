Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 24 (PTI) Four people died of electrocution at a gosala (cowshed) in Guntur district on Monday, a police official said.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish stated that the victims were electrocuted while attempting to repair a motor.

"Four people died while trying to repair a motor here," Satish told PTI.

According to the SP, the motor, which was used to pump out cow dung and urine stored in a pit, had malfunctioned.

The victims attempted to repair it by lowering an iron ladder into the pit, which led to an electric shock, he said.

Tragically, the victims died one after another as each of the last three tried to rescue the person before them.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur.

Satish added that police are in the process of registering a case over the incident.

