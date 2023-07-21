Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested four men and detained one juvenile in Jammu allegedly with cannabis and heroin in their possession, officials said

Three drug peddlers were arrested from Reasi district, and two others were nabbed from Kishtwar district.

Police also arrested a sixth man, accused of an attempted murder, who had been evading capture for long, under the Public Safety Act (PSA), they said.

A Tempo on the way from Khanikote to Reasi was stopped by a police party during a routine check at Naka Kanthan in Reasi, they said.

During checking, the driver, Mohd Saleem, got nervous which stoked police's suspicion.

When they checked his truck, they found in it a 10 kg cloth bag containing 1.818 kg of poppy in it, and arrested Saleem, they said.

In another incident, a police team arrested Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Sharma from Katra with heroin in their possession, they said.

In another bid to nab drug peddlers, police on a tip-off raided an area in Wasserkund area and arrested one Owais Tariq and detained a juvenile with cannabis in their possession.

Police in Jammu also arrested notorious criminal Paramjeet alias Jungi of Dravtey area of R S Pura district, who was wanted in several violent cases, including attempt to murder, stabbing, snatching, Arms Act, and kidnapping, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)