Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Four villagers are feared to be trapped after an abandoned coal mine of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) collapsed during illegal mining of coal in Bokaro district on Sunday.

When the rescue team of Bharat Coking Coal Limited, which came earlier to rescue the four people trapped in the debris inside the mine for more than 24 hours, could not rescue the trapped victims, a 25-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ranchi arrived at the spot.

"Our team has reached here. The Circle Officer and other people from BCCL are here. We are checking the site. The collapse was really huge. We have not been able to figure out yet where the victims have been trapped. Discussions are going on, we are coordinating with other agencies as of now," said Virender, an NDRF personnel. (ANI)

