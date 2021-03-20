Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the infection count in the district to 8,714, according to an official.

So far, 110 people have died from the infection in the district.

Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Aggarwal said they had received results of 918 samples, four of which tested positive for coronavirus.

Currently, the district has 60 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)