Muzaffarnagar, Mar 31 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of killing a truck driver and a helper and looting the vehicle in 2015.

Additional district sessions judge Balraj Singh held the four guilty under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 417 (cheating) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them.

According to government counsel Rajive Sharme, Muzammil, Naushad, Nazim and Imran had committed the crime in the New Mandi police station area of the district on February 22, 2015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)