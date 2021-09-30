New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Four members of Nandu gang, including two juveniles, were apprehended for allegedly killing a man in west Delhi's Khaira road area, police said on Thursday.

The major accused have been identified as Sourabh (18), a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, and Vinay (24), a resident of Kharkhadi Nahar, they said.

On Monday, a PCR call was received at Baba Haridas Nagar police station regarding firing near Aman Garden, Khaira Road in Najafgarh. Police reached the spot and found one Tinku alias Shivansh, a resident of Mundhela Kalan village, was shot dead inside his car, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, police got a tip-off that four persons, involved in the murder, were near Jharoda Kalan village. A trap was laid and four persons were intercepted on Ganda Nala Road, Jharoda Kalan. When asked to surrender, two of them took out firearms and fired at police. Police also fired three rounds and nabbed them, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikarm Singh said.

It was suspected that the incident happened due to a gang war. However, police said the investigation is underway and things will be clear after that.

Police claimed that a possible gang war has been averted as the accused were on the way to commit another murder of a rival gang member.

Three sophisticated pistols, one country-made pistol and nine live rounds were seized from their possession. The recovered pistols were used in a recent murder case in Baba Haridas Nagar, police said.

The incident happened days after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom here by two assailants who were then shot dead in police's retaliatory fire. The two gunmen, who killed Gogi, were suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang.

