Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) Four persons, among them two women, have been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 75.6 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Naroctics Cell raided a building at Ishwar Nagar in Digha on Friday, an official said.

He said the team recovered 252.3 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 75.6 lakh, from the accused, Usha Roshan Naik (36), Shailesh Basanna Naik alias Pillu (36), Jyoti Nilesh Naik (32), and Nilesh Basanna Naik alias Babu (37).

"The accused were operating in an organised manner, selling the contraband to local users. We suspect a broader network and are currently investigating the source of the drugs as well as their distribution chain," the official said.

A case has been registered under section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

