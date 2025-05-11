Nagpur, May 11 (PTI) Police busted a rave party at a farmhouse in New Kamptee area of Nagpur and arrested four men, including a builder, leading to the seizure of MD drug, an official said on Sunday.

Officials of the Social Security Branch also detained four women, all residents of Mumbai, for questioning after they were found drunk at the party on Saturday night.

Also Read | ‘Indian Navy Holds Maritime Dominance, Ready To Deliver Massive Blow Under Ongoing Operation Sindoor if Provoked’, Say Armed Forces in Strong Warning to Pakistan.

The party was underway at the builder's "S Farm". According to police, drugs, hookah, and liquor were served. Police seized 1.31 grams of MD drug, two cars, six mobile phones, and other items worth Rs 26 lakh, the official said.

The arrested individuals are identified as property dealers Gautam Jain, Nilesh Gadiya and Mitesh Khakkar, and the builder.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Parts of National Capital Experience Gusty Winds, IMD Predicts Light Rain and Thunderstorms in Coming Hours.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)