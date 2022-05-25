New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man and three women for running a sex racket, in New Delhi's South Rohini area.

According to the police, a constable who was in plain clothes was deployed as a decoy customer and was given Rs 2000 in 4 notes of Rs 500 denomination. He reached Sector 2, Rohini and negotiated the deal.

On confirmation, a raid was conducted where one male and 3 females were found. The male who is identified as Ajay son of Rajkumar resident of house No. 145, pocket- 5, Sector 2, Rohini Age-37 years who was a tenant at the raided address was found to be running a sex racket, said the police.

"The three females were identified as Sangita wife of Himanshu resident of house no. Q-1/ 63, Budh Vihar, Delhi age 27 years, Munni Khatun wife of Sheikh Shah Alam resident of house no A-2/64, Ph-5, Aya Nagar, Delhi, age 26 yrs and Simran wife of Sunil resident of house no. K-93, Janak Puri, Delhi. age 27 years who offered themselves for sex job," said the police.

It further said, "Munni Khatun and Ajay had accepted Rs 1000 each for a sex job from the decoy customer. The numbered notes were recovered from their possession. A case U/s 3/4/5 ITP Act was registered at PS South Rohini."

Further investigation is in progress and the past criminal background of the accused persons are being verified, added the police. (ANI)

