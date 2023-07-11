Saharanpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) Four kanwariyas were injured in this district on Tuesday when an iron rod of a flag mounted on their truck came in contact with an electric wire, police said.

The incident took place in Nanauta area when the Lord Shiva devotees from Katha village of Baghpat were travelling to Haridwar to fetch Ganga water, Additional SP Sagar Jai said.

As the iron rod touched the electric cable, current passed through the truck due to which four kanwariyas suffered burns, he said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

