Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Four persons were killed and five seriously injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a truck parked on National Highway-53, near Pithora town in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Pithora police station in-charge NK Swarnakar confirmed the incident and said the injured are in a critical condition and have been referred to a hospital in Raipur.

"A speeding Sumo rammed into truck parked near National Highway 53 Teka in Pithora area of the district. As a result, the four persons in the Sumo were killed. Five people injured in the accident have been referred to Raipur in critical condition. The accident happened probably because the driver fell asleep while driving," the police officer said.

According to the IT, the incident happened around 3 pm, while the SUV was on its way to Maharashtra. He said all the decreased are from Kolkata and were going to Maharashtra. (ANI)

