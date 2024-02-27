North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): As Sandeshkhali continues to be on the boil, a group of four members of the Congress party, on their way to the troubled area, was detained in Nazat by the police on Tuesday.

The four Congress leaders who had started their journey from Basirhat to Sandeshkhali were detained at the Nazat police station. The police stopped them at some distance from the Nazat ferry ghat.

When they were stopped by the police, the Congress leaders staged a sit-in for a couple of hours. Following this, the police arrested them and brought them to the Nazat police station.

Meanwhile, Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui was detained by police in Kolkata on Tuesday as he was preparing to visit Sandeshkhali.

He was seen indulging in a heated conversation with the police official, questioning his detention.

"Why am I being stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali? What is the reason behind my detention? Is there any written order?..." MLA Naushad Siddiqui said.

Earlier, in a blistering attack on the ruling TMC after it blamed legal processes for the delay in the arrest of absconding strongman and Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said laying the blame on the Calcutta High Court in the matter amounted to 'contempt of court'.

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

Sandeshkhali has been tense for a few weeks as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him. (ANI)

