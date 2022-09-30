Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) Four iron ore mining leases have been put up for auction, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Mining in the state had come to standstill in early 2018 after the Supreme Court cancelled 88 leases and prohibited extraction of fresh ore.

"Mining leases in Bicholim, Sirigao-Mayem and Monte de Sirigao in North Goa and Kalay in South Goa have been placed for auction, which is being conducted with the help of SBICORP. We have fast tracked the process to auction the leases as fast as possible," Sawant told reporters.

Mining and tourism are among the biggest revenue generators for the state.

