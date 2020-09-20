Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Four more people died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the fatality toll to 120, a medical bulletin for Chandigarh said on Sunday.

The infection tally rose to 10,082 with 286 fresh coronavirus cases detected in the Union Territory.

There are 2,821 active cases in the city as of now.

A total 372 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 7,138 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 62,834 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 52,389 tested negative while reports of 156 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

