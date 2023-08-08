Chennai, August 8: Over 300 families residing in a luxurious 17-storey apartment complex in Chennai are living in a state of constant fear due to sections of the building's roof collapsing as a result of substandard construction work. Reportedly, cracks in pillars and beams have marred the Jains Westminster complex in west Chennai since 2016, just a year after residents moved in. The situation further escalated with concrete ceilings deteriorating, exposing corroded steel beams.

According to multiple reports, amidst worries for their safety, some residents, who had invested their life savings into the apartments, have voiced their concerns. A retired insurance agent, Kumar, expressed his distress, stating that despite having paid over Rs 1 crore for his apartment, his kitchen and dining room ceilings are gradually giving way. This unsettling situation has left them living in fear on a daily basis. Chennai Traffic Police to Display Your Photo on Digital Signboard If You Jump Signal or Violate Rules? Viral Video Draws Attention of Netizens.

Condition of Chennai's Jains Westminster Apartments

This is #JainsWestminster apartment constructed in 2015 at #Chennai's #Saligramam. This is just one small corridor wherein the concrete along with rusted iron rods collapsed. Every floor in the three blocks has such complaints. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/Njq5m3veIq — Nidharshana Raju (@NidharshanaR) August 4, 2023

Concrete chunks have dropped inside the houses as well since 2021, narrowly missing residents. People are scared to cook in such kitchens, sleep in their bedrooms, or even walk on the corridors (2/n) pic.twitter.com/rUjtOe32wT — Nidharshana Raju (@NidharshanaR) August 4, 2023

My colleague @NityaPandian and I were nervous throughout the time we spent at the apartment yesterday. The lifts were shaking, the floors were uneven, even a tile inside a house caved in as I stepped on it on the 7th floor of one of these blocks! (3/n) pic.twitter.com/KOzxvPhHEI — Nidharshana Raju (@NidharshanaR) August 4, 2023

Look at the broken tile right outside the lift! So far, no casualties have been reported and the owners have spent several thousands on repair works. If this is to continue without inaction from the government's end or the builders' end, it can cost multiple lives. (6/n) pic.twitter.com/HLEDwrISq0 — Nidharshana Raju (@NidharshanaR) August 4, 2023

The root of the problem lies in a prolonged legal battle spanning seven years between the homeowners and the builders, Jain Housing and Construction. Residents accuse the construction company of shoddy construction that led to water damage and corrosion of steel bars within the buildings. While the builders attribute the issues to high chloride levels in the local water supply, they claim to be on the verge of reaching an agreement with the residents for necessary renovation work. Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu Capital, Residents Share Pics and Videos of Downpour.

Chennai Corporation officials have inspected the affected buildings and have called for a structural stability report to determine whether they are safe for habitation. In response, the homeowners have undertaken their own repairs, pooling money to address the damage. Despite ongoing discussions and repairs, the apartment complex's residents continue to live in fear of residing within an unstable structure.

The situation has sparked concerns among families, particularly senior citizens, who fear for their safety. An elderly resident, Vishalakshi, revealed her son's constant anxiety after learning of the building's condition. The ongoing ordeal has taken an emotional toll on many, as residents grapple with the uncertainty of their living conditions and demand a permanent solution to the construction issues that have plagued their homes.

