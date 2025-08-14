New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 79th Independence Day, four officers of the Andaman and Nicobar Police were conferred the prestigious 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished service' and 'Medal for Meritiorious service' for their illustrious and unblemished service.

The awards were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the Independence Day, 2025.

Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, one of the recipents of the Police Medal for Gallantry, was awarded with the 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished service' and is currently posted as the Director General of Police (DGP) at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with outstanding track record during his service.

Known for his operational acumen and field policing especially in the Anti-Terror and Organised crime field, Dhaliwal has demonstrated leadership, professionalism and dedication throughout his career. A leader of teams working on sensational murder cases, he was also instrumental in leading teams which solved the Delhi serial blast case and led to the arrest of three members.

Dhaliwal has also handled the communal situations in the aftermath of the Batla house encounter with his personal presence on ground in face of the hostile crowd which prevented all untoward incidents. The DGP has also been credited for ensuring law and order arrangements during Commonwealth Games 2010.

His vision as the DGP has driven significant reforms in the functioning of the police force, reinforcing public safety, operational efficiency and inter-agency coordination.

V. Satyawati, a member of the personnel, was awarded with the 'Police Medal for Meritorious service', has been serving since 33 years, and has consistently displayed outstanding performance with the highest sense of dedication towards duties.

As a sub-inspector, Satyawati during her tenure at PS Rangat, investigated a high-profile POCSO act case, wherein she completed the investigation in 18 days and succeeded in convicting the accused with five years of imprisonment and fine.

Mahali Urong who joined the India Reserve Battalion in 2002, was awarded with the 'Police medal for Meritorious service' for his exemplary service.

After completion of his rigorous training under Central Para Military Force in mainland he was assigned the responsibilities of GD at IRBn (HQ) where he consistently demonstrated excellence in executing diverse duties. His exceptional proficiency in the strategic deployment of personnel across the Islands, reflected remarkable organizational skills and strategic acumen.

Urong also played an active role in several successful anti-poaching operations in the dense forests of the Islands. Through his indomitable courage, vigilance, and presence of mind, numerous poachers were apprehended.

BC Naskar who has been service in the Police since 1994 has performed various law and order duties which include exemplary years of service in remote islands and other various units. He has also performed various law and order duties including VIP movements, joint exercises and security of vital installations.

Naskar has also associated the local police during major earthquakes and tsunamis, for which he was awarded with the 'Home Guard Medal for Meritorious Service.' (ANI)

