New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Four persons died in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the factory in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, when Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Share Markets Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex at 82,500, Nifty Tops 25,170.

The DFS chief said the incident was reported around 7.25 pm from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station.

Police have so far recovered four charred bodies and the search operation for people caught in the fire is still underway, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)