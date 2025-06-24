A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, June 24. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a factory near the Rithala metro station at around 7.25 PM. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted. A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the blaze. "Further details awaited," Delhi Fire Service said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in CCS Building on Janpath Road, 13 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | A fire broke out in a factory near the Rithala metro station at 7.25 pm. A total of 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service (Video Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/lzkYnWcgF9 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2025

